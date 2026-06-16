Phase 1 of Census 2027 completed in 23 states, Union territories

Phase 1 of India's 2027 Census, covering house listing and housing census, has been completed in 23 states and UTs.

Key points

• Phase 1 completion Phase one of the 2027 Census, including house listing and housing census, has been completed in 23 states and Union territories.

• Self-enumeration process A 15-day self-enumeration process is underway in Kerala and Nagaland, with field operations starting on July 1 and ending on July 30.

• Digital census initiative The census exercise is being conducted digitally for the first time, using a special mobile application for data collection.

• Second phase details The second phase, population enumeration, will be conducted in February 2026, covering demographic, social, and economic details.