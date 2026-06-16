Phase 1 of Census 2027 completed in 23 states, Union territories

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Phase 1 of India's 2027 Census, covering house listing and housing census, has been completed in 23 states and UTs.
Key points
• Phase 1 completion
Phase one of the 2027 Census, including house listing and housing census, has been completed in 23 states and Union territories.
• Self-enumeration process
A 15-day self-enumeration process is underway in Kerala and Nagaland, with field operations starting on July 1 and ending on July 30.
• Digital census initiative
The census exercise is being conducted digitally for the first time, using a special mobile application for data collection.
• Second phase details
The second phase, population enumeration, will be conducted in February 2026, covering demographic, social, and economic details.
• Reference date variation
The reference date for the census is March 1, 2027, except for Ladakh and snow-bound areas where it is October 1, 2026.
Key statistics
Rs 11,718 crore
Total budget for the census exercise
30 days
Duration of Phase 1 field operations
33 questions
Number of questions in housing census
March 1, 2027
Reference date for most states
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:04 IST