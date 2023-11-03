Phone number gets deactivated after 90 days due to non-usage, WhatsApp cleans data after 45 days, SC told

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been told that a mobile number gets deactivated only after 90 days upon a request by a subscriber or due to non-usage.

WhatsApp, on other hand, removes the old data, if the account of a mobile number is activated on a different device after being de-active for 45 days.

Having noted these points, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti declined to consider a writ petition filed by Rajeswari, an advocate from Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner questioned the misuse of WhatsApp data after a particular number got deactivated due to non-usage. She sought a direction to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to stop recycling of used (old) or de-activated mobile numbers to new customers.

The court, however, considered an affidavit by the TRAI, through advocate Sandeep Kapur.

"It is clear from the counter affidavit filed by TRAI that the cellular mobile telephone number once deactivated for non usage or disconnected on the request of subscriber, is not allocated to the new subscriber for at least a period of 90 days," the bench said.

The telecom regulator said it is for the earlier subscriber to take adequate steps to ensure that privacy is maintained.