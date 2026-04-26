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Photographer Raghu Rai dies after prolonged illness

He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:15 IST
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