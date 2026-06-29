Physical disability alone cannot decide motor accident compensation; functional loss key: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has held that compensation for permanent disability under the Motor Vehicles Act cannot be mechanically calculated by applying the percentage of physical disability as the measure of economic loss. </p><p>The court emphasised that functional disability affecting a person’s earning capacity — depending on their vocation — could be much higher, even up to 100 per cent.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria made the observation while substantially enhancing the compensation awarded to a Tamil Nadu mason who lost his right leg above the knee in a road accident.</p>.No contributory negligence for car driver who rammed unmarked stationary truck at night: Supreme Court.<p>The apex court raised the total compensation payable to M Paramesh from Rs 23.86 lakh, awarded by the Madras High Court, to Rs 40.29 lakh, directing the insurance company to deposit the amount with 7.5 per cent interest within six weeks.</p><p>Paramesh, then around 30 years old and working as a mason earning roughly Rs 20,000 a month, was riding his bicycle on the Namakkal-Salem NH-7 near Anaipalayam on April 18, 2017, when a Karnataka-registered lorry hit him from behind. </p><p>He suffered multiple grievous injuries, leading to the amputation of his right leg above the knee.A competent authority certified his permanent physical disability at 70 per cent. </p><p>However, in its judgment on June 23, 2026, the Supreme Court noted that both the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and the High Court erred by restricting the loss of earning capacity to the same 70 per cent figure.</p><p>Citing its earlier judgment in Raj Kumar vs Ajay Kumar (2011), the bench explained the critical distinction between physical and functional disability. </p><p>“Though the physical disability may be assessed at a particular percentage, the functional disability affecting earning capacity may, depending upon the nature of avocation carried on by the injured, be assessed at a higher percentage including 100 per cent,” the court observed.</p>.Registered sale deeds cannot be disregarded on conjectures or minor discrepancies: Supreme Court.<p>The bench pointed out that masonry is a physically demanding manual job that requires the continuous and effective use of both legs for support, balance and movement. With the amputation, Paramesh was rendered completely incapable of pursuing his only source of livelihood.</p><p>“Restricting the loss of earning capacity to 70 per cent merely on the basis of physical disability would not be justified,” the bench held, assessing his functional disability at 100 per cent.</p><p>The court also corrected computational errors made by the High Court, including the wrong application of future prospects on income and the omission of certain heads of compensation that had not been disturbed. </p><p>It further enhanced the amount awarded towards future medical expenses, noting that Paramesh would require periodic replacement and maintenance of a prosthesis throughout his life, along with ongoing rehabilitation.</p><p>While the bench found the High Court’s assessment of his monthly income at Rs 12,000 just and reasonable, despite his claim of Rs 20,000, it said no interference was needed on that count due to lack of documentary proof.</p>