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Physical disability alone cannot decide motor accident compensation; functional loss key: Supreme Court

The court emphasised that functional disability affecting a person’s earning capacity — depending on their vocation — could be much higher, even up to 100%.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAccidentcompensation

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