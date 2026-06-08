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Physical relationship between consenting unmarried adults no ground to show poor character: Supreme Court

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board had cancelled his appointment on the ground that a rape on promise of marriage case registered against him in 2014 reflected moral turpitude.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRelationship

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