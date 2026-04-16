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PIL against sale of liquor in tetra packs in UP; SC asks petitioner to approach authorities

Uttar Pradesh recently approved the new excise policy with several key changes, including the introduction of an e-lottery system for allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtLiquorPILLiquor bottle

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