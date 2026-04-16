<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a ban on sale of liquor in tetra packs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and asked the petitioner to move the state authorities with the grievances.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh recently approved the new excise policy with several key changes, including the introduction of an e-lottery system for allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops. It also announced that country liquor, previously sold in glass bottles, will now be mandatorily packaged in tetra packs to enhance safety and prevent adulteration.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by lawyer Ashok Pande, appearing for PIL petitioner Meenakshi Shree Tiwari, that the sale of liquor in tetra packs be banned in the state.</p>.Supreme Court flags hardship to co-accused, hears plea to transfer liquor scam case to Chhattisgarh from UP.<p>He said such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere there.</p>.<p>Pande also said such sales and consumption may be one of the key reasons for the rise in crimes.</p>.<p>While refusing to entertain the PIL, the CJI-led bench disposed of the petition with a liberty to her to approach the state government authorities, who, in turn, will have to take a decision on the representation.</p>