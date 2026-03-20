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PIL claims existence of Jain temple in disputed Bhojshala complex in MP; HC seeks replies

During the hearing of Jain's petition in the High Court, the respondents raised objections, stating the case was not maintainable as a PIL.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshtempleHigh Courtdisputepublic interest litigationJain temple

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