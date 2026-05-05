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PIL has become 'Paisa Interest Litigation' and 'Political Interest Litigation': Supreme Court

The top court questioned the objective of the Indian Young Lawyers Association over its 2006 PIL challenging the prohibition of women aged 10 to 50 from entering the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpublic interest litigation

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