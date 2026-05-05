Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PIL has become 'publicity, paisa, political’ interest litigation: Supreme Court

The counsel argued that the association was not challenging the faith of Lord Ayyappa's devotees but was upholding it.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpublic interest litigation

Follow us on :

Follow Us