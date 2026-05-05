<p>New Delhi: The bench also observed that the CJI receives hundreds of letters daily, questioning whether they could all be turned into PILs.</p><p>The bench observed that the PIL was an "abuse of process of law" and the association should work for the bar and the welfare of its younger members rather than filing such PILs.</p><p>The counsel argued that the association was not challenging the faith of Lord Ayyappa's devotees but was upholding it.</p><p>Further posing questions, Justice Nagarathna asked, "How does a juristic body like yours have a belief? This is for an individual. You don't have a conscience."</p>.'Sabarimala PIL should have been outrightly dismissed,' SC disapproves of 'misuse' of PILs.<p>Justice Kumar also asked, "Has your organisation passed a resolution to file a PIL? Has your president signed it?"</p><p>The bench also asked who the president of the organisation is. Gupta replied, "The President is Naushad Ali."</p><p>"How is he a believer? How are you concerned with all this? You please tell us," Justice Nagarathna said.</p><p>The CJI also asked, "Are you the chief priest of the country?"</p><p>"Young Lawyers' Association has no other business? They can't work for the welfare of the Bar, or assist the bench or for the legal system of the country? Other than doing this kind of work?... Work for the Bar, work for younger members, work for their welfare. Those who are struggling in the country from rural areas...they have difficulty coming to the cities to argue cases. They are brilliant minds. Work for them, rather than doing this kind of work in the Supreme Court."</p>