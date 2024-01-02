JOIN US
PIL in SC seeks independent selection committee for appointment of CEC, ECs

The PIL calls on the apex court to set aside the Gazette notification issued by the Centre on December 28 last year for the appointment of the CEC and other ECs, news agency ANI reported.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 05:33 IST

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Union of India to implement a transparent and independent system of selection by constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

The PIL calls on the apex court to set aside the Gazette notification issued by the Centre on December 28 last year for the appointment of the CEC and other ECs, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

(Published 02 January 2024, 05:33 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtElection CommissionElection Commission of India

