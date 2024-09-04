PIL in Supreme Court seeks direction to Centre to halt export of arms, military equipment to Israel

New Delhi: A group of activists, including former IFS officers, have approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union government to cancel existing licences of companies supplying military arms and ammunition to Israel during its war in Gaza allegedly in violation of international laws and the Constitution.
In a writ petition, the petitioners led by retired IFS officer, Ashok Kumar Sharma, through advocate Prashant Bhushan cited a recent January 26, 2024 decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered provisional measures against Israel for violations in the Gaza Strip of obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The provisional measures included immediate military halt to all killings and destruction that is being perpetrated by Israel on the Palestinian people.
It claimed in supplying arms to the State of Israel, through Munitions India, a public sector undertaking, and granting licences to others for the same purpose, the Union government has breached and continues to breach its obligations under international law with full knowledge of the situation, failing to prevent the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in particular Gazans and by not only failing to prevent the ongoing genocide but by providing aid, including military equipment, to Israel that would be used in the commission of genocide.
The companies supplying arms included private firms such as M/s Premier Explosive and Adani Defence and Aeropace Ltd.
The plea pointed out the ICJ in July, 2024 noted that the sustained abuse by Israel of its position as an occupying power, through the use of disproportionate violence on the Palestinian people, violated fundamental principles of international law and renders Israel’s presence in the occupied territory unlawful.
It contended India is bound by various international laws and treaties that obligated not to supply military weapons to States guilty of war crimes, as any export could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.
The plea pointed out in various judgments, this court has held that India is under an obligation to interpret domestic law in the light of the obligations under the conventions and treaties that India has both signed and ratified.
"India is obligated under the Genocide Convention (which India has signed and ratified) to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide. India therefore cannot export any military equipment or weapons to Israel when there is a serious risk these weapons might be used to commit war crimes," the plea said.
The continued supply of arms is in violation of India’s obligations under international law coupled with Articles 14 and 21 read with 51(c) of the Constitution, it said.
The petition has been jointly filed by Meena Gupta, Deb Mukharji, Achin Vanaik, Jean Dreze, Thodur Madabusi Krishna, Harsh Mander, Nikhil Dey and others.
