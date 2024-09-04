PIL in Supreme Court seeks direction to Centre to halt export of arms, military equipment to Israel

New Delhi: A group of activists, including former IFS officers, have approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union government to cancel existing licences of companies supplying military arms and ammunition to Israel during its war in Gaza allegedly in violation of international laws and the Constitution.

In a writ petition, the petitioners led by retired IFS officer, Ashok Kumar Sharma, through advocate Prashant Bhushan cited a recent January 26, 2024 decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered provisional measures against Israel for violations in the Gaza Strip of obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The provisional measures included immediate military halt to all killings and destruction that is being perpetrated by Israel on the Palestinian people.

It claimed in supplying arms to the State of Israel, through Munitions India, a public sector undertaking, and granting licences to others for the same purpose, the Union government has breached and continues to breach its obligations under international law with full knowledge of the situation, failing to prevent the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in particular Gazans and by not only failing to prevent the ongoing genocide but by providing aid, including military equipment, to Israel that would be used in the commission of genocide.