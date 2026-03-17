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Pilots' body advisory: Ensure that airlines assess risk before planning flights in conflict-hit areas

The advisory has come amid the escalating war in West Asia, involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has led to cancellations of a number of flights due to airspace closures since February 28.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsUnited StatesAirlinespilotsflight cancelled

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