Pinarayi terms Deve Gowda's remark on concurrence for BJP alliance as 'absurd' and 'baseless'

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayan said that Deve Gowda was telling lies in a bid to find justifications for his changing political stands. He also accused Gowda of betraying own party's ideology earlier too for making his son H D Kumaraswamy Chief Minister.



Vijayan said that the JD(S) Kerala unit always stood with the left-front, even during a similar situation in 2006. This time too, JD(S) Kerala leaders reiterated that they were against the BJP alliance and would remain with the left-front in Kerala. He alleged that it is the Congress, which is alleging CPM-BJP nexus, has a tie-up with BJP at many local bodies in Kerala. In the last Lok Sabha election BJP and Congress backed actress-turned politician Sumalatha at Mandya, said the CPM top leader.



JD(S) leaders in Kerala, including power minister K Krishnankutty and party state president Mathew T Thomas, had also denied Gowda's version. Krishnankutty said that no discussions had taken place between Gowda and Vijayan on the matter. JD(S) Kerala leaders had called on Gowda and conveyed the party's objection against alliance with the BJP.



Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Gowda's statement confirmed the CPM-BJP nexus. Vijayan wanted to sabotage probes by central agencies against the CPM and his government in Kerala and hence, he was making nexus with BJP, the Congress leader alleged.



The fresh development took place amidst attempts by JD(S) top leaders in Kerala to convene a national council of the party and formally reject the decision taken by Gowda to join the NDA. JD(S) senior leaders in Kerala were getting in touch with national leaders and state units opposed to the BJP alliance.



Even as the JD(S) state unit decided to remain with the left-front, the party could not reach a consensus on the future course of action - whether to form a new party or to merge with any regional party. Owing to differences within the party, a four-member panel of senior leaders was also formed to decide the further plans.