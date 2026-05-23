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Piyush Goyal to visit Canada next week to boost FTA talks, investments

He said that a series of meetings is in the pipeline with leaders and businesses in Ottawa and Toronto.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsCanadaPiyush GoyalFree Trade Agreements

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