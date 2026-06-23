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Piyush Goyal, US Trade Representative Greer begin bilateral talks on trade pact

The meeting between the two sides is important on account of these changes in the US tariff regime.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsUSPiyush GoyalBilateral talks

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