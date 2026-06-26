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Piyush Goyal wins UK-India Award for elevating ties

Goyal was joined on stage by his UK counterpart, Peter Kyle, and IGF founder Manoj Ladwa as he received the special award.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 00:45 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 00:45 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalIndia-UK trade

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