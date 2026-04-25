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'Placement ho gayi': Memes flood social media as 7 AAP MPs join BJP

Users responded with humour, sarcasm and film-style punchlines, making the political development one of the day's most talked-about online trends.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsBJPAAPRaghav ChadhaIndia PoliticsSocial mediamemesTrendingTrending Nowhilarious memes

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