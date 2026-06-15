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Placing question paper setters under lockdown to roping in IAF choppers: After NEET-UG leak row, what is NTA doing differently this time for re-exam?

As over 22 lakh candidates prepare for the June 21 re-test, NTA and the Education Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at ensuring an error-free examination.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:04 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: After paper leak row, what is NTA doing differently this time?

In one line
NTA implements unprecedented security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam amid paper leak controversy.
Key points
Strict lockdown for paper setters
Question paper setters and translators are isolated in a secure location with restricted communication until the exam concludes.
IAF airlifts question papers
Indian Air Force will transport confidential question papers to 18 locations nationwide to prevent tampering during transit.
Multi-layered security framework
NTA has compartmentalised the examination process to ensure no single individual has access to the entire chain of operations.
Social media monitoring
Authorities are tracking online platforms to counter fake paper leak claims and misinformation campaigns.
District-level coordination
District administrations and police are actively involved to ensure smooth conduct, especially in logistically challenging areas.
Key statistics
22 lakh
Number of candidates for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam
June 21
Date of NEET-UG 2026 re-examination
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsEducationNEETPaper LeakNTADharmendra PradhanExamNEET ExamNEET exam failure

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