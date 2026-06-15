Placing question paper setters under lockdown to roping in IAF choppers: After NEET-UG leak row, what is NTA doing differently this time for re-exam?

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NTA implements unprecedented security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam amid paper leak controversy.
Key points
• Strict lockdown for paper setters
Question paper setters and translators are isolated in a secure location with restricted communication until the exam concludes.
• IAF airlifts question papers
Indian Air Force will transport confidential question papers to 18 locations nationwide to prevent tampering during transit.
• Multi-layered security framework
NTA has compartmentalised the examination process to ensure no single individual has access to the entire chain of operations.
• Social media monitoring
Authorities are tracking online platforms to counter fake paper leak claims and misinformation campaigns.
• District-level coordination
District administrations and police are actively involved to ensure smooth conduct, especially in logistically challenging areas.
Key statistics
22 lakh
Number of candidates for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam
June 21
Date of NEET-UG 2026 re-examination
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:04 IST