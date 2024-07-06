Plan to set up co-operative bank, milk producers' union in every district of country: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre has set a target to have a co-operative bank and a milk producers' union in each district of the country and also establish in the next five years multipurpose primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) in two lakh panchayats that have no cooperative institution.

Addressing the 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation) programme organised to mark the 102nd International Day of Cooperatives, Shah thanked the Gujarat government for announcing a subsidy of 50 percent on Nano-urea and Nano-DAP and said their use will increase production and save the soil.

He said the cooperative sector is making very important contribution in the rural and agricultural economy, and urged for the promotion of 'cooperation among cooperative' institutions.