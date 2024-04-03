Planters' body in north-east opposes government notification to sell 100% tea through auction

Guwahati: An association of tea planters in the north-east region has opposed the central government's directive to sell 100 per cent of dust tea and 50 per cent of other grades produced in a calendar year through auction as it will be 'detrimental' to the survival of the industry.

In a liberalised and globalised economy, there is "no need for the government to issue a notification to compulsorily sell a certain percentage of tea through a public auction", North East Tea Association Advisor Bidyanand Barkakoty said in a statement on Wednesday.

''The government should not try to regulate one particular segment of the trade, and in this case, tea producers have no control over the market forces. We earnestly request that the notification should be withdrawn in the best interests of the tea industry'', he said.