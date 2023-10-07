Home
india

Players have shown tremendous dedication: President Murmu on India winning 100 Asiad medals

India had won 70 medals in the last edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia where the country's athletes won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals to record their best-ever performance.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 11:48 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said India has created history by winning 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games and the country's players have shown tremendous dedication, skills and character to reach the much-awaited milestone.

The Indian contingent won the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games in China as the women's kabaddi team beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "India creates history by winning 100 medals for the first time at Asian Games! Our players have shown tremendous dedication, skills and character to reach the much awaited sports-milestone."

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent for the superlative achievement. The nation is extremely proud of each one of you. I wish you keep marching ahead and achieve still higher levels of accomplishments in the future," she said.

India had won 70 medals in the last edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia where the country's athletes won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals to record their best-ever performance.

(Published 07 October 2023, 11:48 IST)
