Players have shown tremendous dedication: President Murmu on India winning 100 Asiad medals

In a post on X, Murmu said, "India creates history by winning 100 medals for the first time at Asian Games! Our players have shown tremendous dedication, skills and character to reach the much awaited sports-milestone."

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent for the superlative achievement. The nation is extremely proud of each one of you. I wish you keep marching ahead and achieve still higher levels of accomplishments in the future," she said.