Plea against re-test of NEET UG to be heard by Justice Narasimha-led bench in July: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday said a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha will hear in July a plea challenging the decision to conduct re test of the NEET-UG 2026. </p><p>On May 12, the National Testing Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">NTA</a>) had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.</p><p>The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21. </p><p>On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana ordered that a petition filed by Mangala Kohli, former Assistant Director General of Health Services would be listed before a bench led by Justice Narasimha, who is already hearing various cases pertaining to NEET exam. </p>.Cyber criminals are 'parasites' duping innocent investors, have to be very harsh with them: Supreme Court.<p>Justice Narasimha's bench would assemble only after the Supreme Court resumes regular sittings on July 13.</p><p>On May 29, the Supreme Court had described the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam — originally held on May 3 — as “traumatic”, underscoring the immense emotional investment and aspirations of students. </p><p>The court had raised pointed questions on the paper leak and emphasised the need for accountability, while urging the NTA to draw lessons from the leak-free track record of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).</p><p>The instant plea contended that a blanket cancellation of the examination and a nationwide re-test would unfairly penalise lakhs of bona fide candidates who had no connection with the alleged irregularities.</p><p>It contended that the decision to order a re-examination was arbitrary, excessive and disproportionate, and contravened Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.</p><p>The petition, among others, sought structural and technological reforms in the conduct of national-level competitive examination.</p>