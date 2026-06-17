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Plea against re-test of NEET UG to be heard by Justice Narasimha-led bench in July: Supreme Court

The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:27 IST
Supreme CourtNEETNTAIndia News

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