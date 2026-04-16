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Plea filed in Supreme Court against deceitful religious conversion following Nashik TCS case

The plea was filed against the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at the TCS office in Nashik.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNashikTCSReligious conversionPlea

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