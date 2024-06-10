Plea filed in Supreme Court for fresh NEET exam

It also claimed that a provisional answer key released by the respondent on April 29, picked the correct answers out of the choices given to the candidates, but more than 13,000 students challenged the key because the textbook contained information that pointed to a different answer. “The medical field requires a deep and thorough understanding of scientific and medical knowledge. Cheating or using unfair means to pass exams can lead to a lack of competence, potentially endangering the health and lives of patients," the plea said.

The petitioners also contended several petitions have been filed in High Courts, which may lead multiplicity of proceedings and wastage of court's time, so the instant petition has been filed to settle the matter.

A similar petition has also been filed in the top court which has been fixed for consideration in July.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the examination, however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.