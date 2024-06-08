Plea in Supreme Court for probe into share market crash on counting date

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to direct the Union government and the SEBI to file a detailed report on the share market crash and losses suffered by the investors on June 4, when the Lok Sabha 2024 polls results were announced.

An application filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also asked the court to direct the Union government and SEBI to submit a status report on the directions given on January 3 for considering the suggestion of the expert committee headed by Justice A M Sapre in its report in the PIL related to the Hindenburg report on the Adani group of companies.

The court had then issued multiple directions on the plea by Tiwari and others.