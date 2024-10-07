Home
Plea in SC seeks restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the intervenors in the matter titled 'In re: Article 370 of the Constitution', Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, along with another person, filed the application before the court.
Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 14:02 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtArticle 370

