<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that it would ask the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to constitute a committee to examine the suggestions given by a petitioner relating to the procedure of declaring a patient brain dead. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea challenging a June 2017 order of the Kerala High Court. </p><p>The petitioner had moved the high court, highlighting the alleged malpractice in declaring a patient to be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brain-dead">brain dead</a>. </p>.Pothole jolt 'revives' woman declared brain-dead in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.<p>During the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner, who appeared in person, referred to the process of certifying a patient to be brain dead. "There must be verifiable evidence of a patient being brain dead," the petitioner told the apex court. </p><p>Contending that brain death is a condition when there is no supply of blood to the brain, the petitioner suggested that angiography and an EEG of the brain should be conducted. </p><p>The electroencephalogram (EEG) test measures electrical activity in the brain. </p><p>The bench told the petitioner to give his suggestions in writing. "We propose to request the head of the department of neurology, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS</a>, to constitute a committee and give us a report or comments on the suggestions made by you," the bench said. </p><p>It further noted that the matter would be heard in July. </p>