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Plea over declaring patient brain dead: Supreme Court proposes to ask AIIMS to constitute committee

The petitioner had moved the high court, highlighting the alleged malpractice in declaring a patient to be brain dead.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIIMSbrain dead

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