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Pleas against hate speeches: No legislative vacuum exists warranting intervention, says Supreme Court

A bench of said that creation of criminal offences and the prescription of punishments lies squarely within the legislative domain.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsSupreme Courthate speech

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