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'Pleas against hate speeches': No legislative vacuum to deal with cases: Supreme Court

The court said the creation of criminal offences and prescription of punishments lie squarely within the legislative domain.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsSupreme Courthate speech

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