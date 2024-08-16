Please stop the politics of 'tera rape, mera rape': Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata horror

"The question arises did no one hear the screams of that woman on that floor? It has also come to light from media reports that 150 mg of semen was found in that woman. Is this the work of one rapist? Was it possible that one person was raping that woman, breaking her legs, breaking her hands, gouging out her eyes, hitting her chest, hitting her stomach, and that woman was screaming and no one heard her? And this entire act was committed by one rapist alone? Who is the one because of whom the rapist was assured in the hospital that he could return home after committing the rape?..." she questioned while speaking to presspersons in Kolkata.

"Who is the one who continued the renovation on the same floor of the hospital even after such a heinous crime? What action has been taken so far against the officer in the police who called the parents of this woman and told them that the girl had committed suicide? Who instructed that officer to tell the girl's parents that it was a suicide? If that officer is his superior officer, then how did he reach this conclusion?..." she added.

Attacking TMC, she further said, "Please stop this politics of 'tera rape, mera rape'. What kind of city is this, where the police don't know an army of goons exists? How is it possible that a mob can vandalise a hospital in full public view and destroy items that may be evidence."