PM Modi asked IOA chief PT Usha to take appropriate action: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the government said on Wednesday.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Over the Phogat issue, opposition parties walked out from the Lok Sabha.