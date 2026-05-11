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PM austerity appeal row: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru's speech

The ruling party's response came after Gandhi attacked PM Modi over his remarks -- about measures suggested to citizens to cope with the West Asia conflict's impact -- saying that the 'compromised PM' is no longer capable of running the country.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiNarendra ModiAmit Malviya

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