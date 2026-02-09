Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM avoided Lok Sabha fearing Naravane book issue and not because of security threat, says Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that if there was a threat to the PM from MPs, then an FIR should have been filed against those.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us