Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM doesn't want to antagonise US, Israeli 'friend': Congress slams 'silence' on Khamenei assassination

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing Khamenei.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 05:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us