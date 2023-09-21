Home
india

PM expresses gratitude to Lok Sabha members for passage of Women's Reservation bill

The bill will energise country's women power and women will be able to take more responsibility, PM Modi said. In this pious work, all of you -- all members, all parties and leaders of the parties -- have supported, he added.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 08:48 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the Lok Sabha members for their wholehearted support for the passage of the women's reservation bill.

At the beginning of the proceedings of the House, the prime minister said the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies with 454 in favour, was a golden moment in India's parliamentary journey.

The bill will energise the country's women power and they will be able to take more responsibility, he said.

"In this pious work, all of you -- all members, all parties and leaders of the parties -- have supported. I want to express heartfelt gratitude to all of you and congratulate you," Modi said.

(Published 21 September 2023, 08:48 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiLok Sabhawomen reservation

Follow us on

Follow

