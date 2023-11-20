PM found time to attend World Cup match in Ahmedabad, yet to visit violence-hit Manipur: Cong

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear "PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.