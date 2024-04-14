PM-Gamers Meet | Payal Dhare defied gender norms to win accolades, become India's leading female gamer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with top Indian online gamers and raised a host of issues about the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling vs gaming while discussing women participation in the gaming industry.

Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar made it to the 'gaming interaction' with PM. Amongst the lot, Payal Dhare created a lot of buzz as she was the only female gamer in the lot.