Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM hails Sitharaman's LS speech on Budget as 'comprehensive' picture for economic transformation

FM Sitharaman, in her speech, said the government has envisaged a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 11:01 IST
PM ModiLok SabhaEconomyNiramala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us