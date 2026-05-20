From UAE to Italy: PM Modi heads home after concluding five-nation tour
During his trip to Italy, the final stop of the prime minister's visit, the two sides decided to elevate their ties to special strategic partnership after PM Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
Concluding a very productive visit to Italy. My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our… pic.twitter.com/3zjtt6uVeL