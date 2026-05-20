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From UAE to Italy: PM Modi heads home after concluding five-nation tour

During his trip to Italy, the final stop of the prime minister's visit, the two sides decided to elevate their ties to special strategic partnership after PM Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 20:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 20:01 IST
India News

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