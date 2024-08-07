PM KUSUM scheme faces implementation hurdles, only 30% targets met as deadline nears: Report

New Delhi: The PM KUSUM scheme, which aims to promote solar energy in agriculture in India, has achieved only 30 per cent of its targets, according to a new report.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme's goal is to help farmers switch to solar power, making farming more sustainable and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

The report by the think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) outlines findings from surveys conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and says the scheme has achieved only 30 per cent of its targets after six years, with the 2026 deadline fast approaching.