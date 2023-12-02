PM leaving no stone unturned to save 'flailing image': Congress slams UGC's 'selfie points' directive

Sharing a media report on X on the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points, Ramesh said, "Our selfie-obsessed and self-obsessed PM is so insecure in the run up to Lok Sabha polls that he's leaving no stone unturned to save his flailing image. First, it was the Army being asked to set up selfie points. Then, he asked IAS officers and other senior govt officials to take out 'Rath Yatras'. Now, he has directed UGC to set up selfie points in all universities," the Congress general secretary said on X.