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'PM making reels, handing out toffees': Kharge, Rahul fume at Modi's 'Melodi' moment in Italy

Both highlighted the 'economic troubles' in the country following the West Asia crisis and the Prime Minister’s advice to people to follow austerity measures.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:26 IST
Rahul GandhiIndiaNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeGiorgia Meloni

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