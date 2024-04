PM Modi addresses a rally in Assam; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Borkura ground in Assam on Wednesday (April 17). At the rally, PM Modi asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. The Prime Minister said there is ''Modi's guarantee across the country and I am giving the guarantee of fulfilling all these guarantees''.