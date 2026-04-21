<p>Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva on Monday alleged that the Modi government had pushed for a Constitutional amendment bill for women’s reservation and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, despite knowing it had no majority. </p>.<p>She accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to “arm-twist and intimidate” the Opposition.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet in Bengaluru, Alva termed the defeat of the bill “a shame” on the Modi government, and dubbed it as the “first legislative setback” of the BJP.</p>.Constitution amendment bill on delimitation, linked to women's quota, fails to pass Lok Sabha test.<p>“In 2023, Modi brought the women’s reservation bill with much fanfare in the new Parliament building. It was passed unanimously in both Houses. But now, the women’s reservation was stalled at the same place due to BJP’s conspiracy,” said Alva, alleging that the Centre deliberately linked women’s reservation with exercises like census and delimitation to delay its implementation.</p>.<p>Questioning the timing of the special session, Alva said, “It is a political gimmick during elections and women voters can see through the strategy,” Alva said.</p>.<p>“Who gave Modi the 50% formula to enhance the Lok Sabha seats without due consultation with states? Did RSS give it or he dreamt it? The delimitation disproportionately favours the “BIMARU” - Hindi-speaking states,” Alva said, adding that the move exposed BJP’s “anti-women <br />mindset”.</p>.<p>Recounting the history of women’s political reservation, Alva recalled a 14-member committee formed during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure had mooted women’s political representation in its national perspective plan.</p>.<p>“The P V Narasimha Rao government ensured 33% reservation in local bodies and some states have increased it to 50%. Congress brought women’s reservation, not Modi or his predecessors,” she charged. </p>