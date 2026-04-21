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PM Modi, Amit Shah pushed for women’s quota bill hoping to 'arm twist' Opposition: Margaret Alva

Alva termed the defeat of the bill 'a shame' on the Modi government, and dubbed it as the 'first legislative setback' of the BJP.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 22:20 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMargaret Alva

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