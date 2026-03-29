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PM Modi appeals to all citizens to jointly face challenges emerging due to West Asia war

PM was addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said everyone should stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranNarendra ModiWest Asia

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