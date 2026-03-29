<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday appealed to all citizens to jointly face the challenges due to West Asia war. </p><p>PM was addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said everyone should stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours. </p><p>He said a "fierce war" has been raging in "our neighbourhood" for over a month.</p><p>Modi also said he was grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to more than 1 crore Indians living and working there.</p><p>"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.</p>.India dismisses report of Musk joining Modi-Trump call; says it was between leaders only.<p>The West Asia conflict started on February 28. While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv.</p><p>Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict began, Iran has allowed very few ships to cross it.</p><p>Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia, since the conflict started.</p><p>He has also spoken to US President Donald Trump. After a telephonic conversation between the two on March 24, Modi said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>