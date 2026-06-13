PM Modi arrives in France for first leg of two-nation visit

<p>Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in France on Saturday where he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit.</p><p>Modi was received at the airport by France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti among other dignitaries.</p>.PM Modi leaves for week-long France, Slovakia tour; G7 Summit, bilateral talks on agenda.<p>"Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India's friendships with key developmental partners," Modi said in a social media post after his arrival.</p><p>"I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at 'Bharat Innovates'," he added.</p><p>In the first leg of the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron on Sunday and also inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' alongside the French president.</p><p>The event will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.</p><p>Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.</p>.Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7: US officials .<p>Modi said India will not only speak for itself but also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South at the upcoming G7 Summit.</p><p>In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, Modi said India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.</p><p>The Tricolour was hoisted at the City Hall, the Office of the Mayor of Nice, in honour of Modi's arrival, a rare gesture when it comes to foreign dignitaries.</p><p>From France, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.</p><p>The G7 Summit will be held in Evian, France, on June 16 and 17.</p><p>Modi will conclude his France visit in Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside President Macron.</p><p>VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems.</p>