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PM Modi arrives in France for first leg of two-nation visit

'I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at 'Bharat Innovates',' he added.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsWorld newsFranceNarendra Modi

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