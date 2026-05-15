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PM Modi arrives in Netherlands after UAE visit; trade, technology, defence & more in focus

The prime minister arrived in the Netherlands after a brief stopover of around two-and-a-half hours in the UAE.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 18:38 IST
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