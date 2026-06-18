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PM Modi arrives in Paris, says India-France partnership vital for global progress

In Paris, Modi is scheduled to attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and interact with the Indian community.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:33 IST
India NewsFranceNarendra Modi

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