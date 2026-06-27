PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on three-day official visit, receives a grand welcome

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the archipelago nation.</p>.<p>At the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.</p>.<p>Modi, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.</p>.<p>He will also address the National Assembly of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/seychelles">Seychelles</a> and interact with members of the Indian diaspora. </p>