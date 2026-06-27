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PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on three-day official visit, receives a grand welcome

At the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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