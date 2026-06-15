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PM Modi arrives in Slovakia for second leg of his two-nation visit

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since its independence in 1993.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:19 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:19 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSlovakia

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